Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian Address Rumors He Got Her Pregnant: ‘Psychotic’

Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian are clearing the air about lingering rumors. On the premiere of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on January 8, the pair revisited bizarre claims that Scott once got Khloé pregnant—a topic that left them both bemused and eager to set the record straight.

Scott, 41, shared a surprising anecdote, revealing his late parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, used to question him about the rumors. “Every day, they were like, ‘You got Khloé pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Dad, I got Khloé pregnant,’” he joked. Khloé, 40, quickly clarified that the rumors were baseless, asserting, “You never got me pregnant.”

Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, also poked fun at the persistent tabloid claims. “Every week I got a different sister pregnant,” he quipped. “Like, where’s the kids?”

The episode also touched on fans' fascination with Khloé and Scott’s close friendship, with Khloé admitting that many listeners had requested his appearance. She addressed popular fan questions, including whether the two had ever hooked up or considered marriage. While Scott joked enthusiastically about their supposed relationship, Khloé firmly denied any romantic involvement.

Despite the humor, Scott expressed his disbelief over the persistent rumors, calling them “psychotic.” He said, “Bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates,” emphasizing that their bond is purely platonic.

Scott and Khloé’s camaraderie has long been a favorite among fans, and even after Scott’s split from Kourtney in 2015, he has remained close to the Kardashian family. Their bond was highlighted in a previous episode of The Kardashians, where Scott joked about the two of them being “celibate for life” following Khloé’s breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Although the rumors have been debunked, Scott and Khloé continue to enjoy a tight-knit friendship that fans admire. With their lighthearted humor and candid approach, the pair effectively put the bizarre speculation to rest, showing once again that their connection is based on mutual respect and good-natured fun.

