Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are 'hanging out romantically' almost two months after parting ways?

Former lovers Scott Disick and Sofia Richie seem to be in the mood of going back to square one and rekindling their relationship. If latest reports are to go by, the exes, who split in May almost three years after dating, are keen on getting back together and giving their relationship one more chance. According to a latest report in Us Weekly, the 'Flip It Like Disick' star and model Sofia Richie are giving their relationship another shot.

A source confirmed the development and revealed, "They weren’t getting along before – hence the split. They worked on having a life separate from each other,” but ultimately decided to get back together. Adding that Scott and Sofia are now "hanging out again romantically and it’s back on."

Another source also confirmed the development and said the two sorted out a few issues before deciding to give their relationship another shot. “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship,” the second insider said. The source also added that Scott has always kept family as his priority.

Just before the news of their split surfaced, Scott went through a brief stint in rehab. The source also revealed that he is much more 'calm' now. “Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again," the source revealed.

For the unversed, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian are parents to three children namely Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick. On the other hand, Kourtney is said to be in a steady relationship with Younes Bendjima.

