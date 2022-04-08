Scott Disick brings new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson to The Kardashians premiere; Photos

Scott Disick seemingly made his new romance official as he attended the premiere of The Kardashians along with Rebecca Donaldson. The duo was seen holding hands while posing together at the red carpet event. Disick was spotted hanging out with the model a few days ago amid the news of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas wedding with Travis Barker.

After wrapping up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians which played on for 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up for their new show which will premiere on April 14. Ahead of the same, a star-studded premiere event was held for the upcoming show which saw the family members arriving in style. Scott who had previously been on KUWTK which covered his on-again-off-again relationship with Kourtney will be seen in The Kardashians as well.

Check out Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson's photos from the premiere here:

At the premiere event of the show, Scott made a dapper appearance alongside his new lady love. After the couple was spotted enjoying a date night in West Hollywood, Scott appeared to take their relationship to the next level by attending the red carpet event with Donaldson.

Disick who dated Kourtney for several years eventually called it off in 2015. The two share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign together. Following his breakup with Kourtney, Scott is known to have dated Sofia Richie with whom the Talentless founder parted ways in 2020. He later dated model Amelia Hamlin for a while but the duo parted ways last year. In the meantime, Kourtney found love with Travis Barker and announced her engagement with the drummer in October last year.

