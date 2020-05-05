Scott Disick checks himself out of rehab after photo LEAKS; clarifies rehab was not for alcohol, cocaine abuse

Scott Disick had checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for a week before he left due to a photo of himself being leaked during a Zoom group session inside the facility. Read below for more details.

In the midst of self-quarantining in Los Angeles, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick had checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility last week. While this isn't the first time that Scott has had a rehab stint, according to Daily Mail, the reality star sought treatment now for cocaine and alcohol abuse. However, Disick's attorney Marty Singer immediately denied the reason for Scott's treatment sharing that his client was finally coming to terms with the sudden loss of his mother and then his father, three months apart in October 2013 and January 2014, the pain of which he has been carrying silently for many years.

"Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Marty shared with E! News. Unfortunately, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had to leave rehab early after a photo of his from a Zoom group session inside the facility got leaked and put out in the press. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Marty confirmed with E!.

"We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Disick's lawyer added.

In the recent episode of KUWTK, Scott got brutally honest about dealing with his parents' death as he shared with an old family friend, "I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I'm happy that Dave brought them with him. The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot."

