Scott Disick cheers up Khloe Kardashian with pink flowers amid Tristan Thompson paternity controversy

Scott Disick tried to cheer up Khloe Kardashian with a flower bouquet. The single mother is presently processing the news that her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, has reportedly given birth to a third kid. Khloe, 37, has yet to respond to allegations that the basketball player has become a father for the third time, with the child alleged to have been conceived when the basketball player was in a relationship with the reality TV star.

However, friends and family are reported to be rallying behind Khloe after the NBA player's paternity issues were made public - with Scott on hand with a lovely bouquet of flowers. On Monday, the Good American creator shared a bouquet from sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend on Instagram Stories. "I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you," Khloe captioned the snap of the pink floral arrangement - adding emojis of prayer hands and a white heart.

Meanwhile, Scott and Khloe have been friends for nearly a decade and have stayed close even after the Talentless founder's 2015 divorce from Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has three children. Scott's kind gift comes in the aftermath of allegations that Tristan, Khloe's three-year-old daughter True's father, has become a father with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. According to a paternity support case filed by Maralee, Tristan conceived his third child on the night of his birthday, March 13, 2021.

Khloe and Tristan were thought to be dating at the time, yet the co-parents did not split in June until fresh infidelity claims against the athlete surfaced. As per Mirror, in addition to child support, Maralee has asked for "reimbursement of medical bills and pregnancy-related costs such as Lamaze classes, a doula, and prenatal vitamins."

