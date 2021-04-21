Scott Disick confesses feeling 'insecure' about Kourtney Kardashian dating other people.

Scott Disick admitted on KUWTK that seeing Kourtney Kardashian be with someone else is his "insecurity".

Scott Disick is making his feelings about baby mama Kourtney Kardashian amply clear! In a recent sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott revealed to Kourtney that he does not like to see her date anyone else. Scott's comments come in the wake of Kourtney and Travis Barker's much heated romance that has been grabbing headlines.

While he did not name Travis, Scott confessed his feelings to Kourtney. The former lovers are parents to three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. The television personality admitted that seeing Kourtney be with someone else is his "insecurity". He said, "I just don't like seeing you with another guy."

He added, "It hurt me when you were with somebody else. And, like, waking up to looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. You know, it was just unhealthy. It just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?"

Ever since their separation, Scott and Kourtney have not rekindled their romance. However, the Kardashian sisters have urged Kourtney in the past to give their relationship another shot. Reportedly, Scott's last relationship with Sofia Richie also came to an end as she gave him an ultimatum to choose between her and Kourtney.

In a heart to heart conversation with Kourtney, he added, "(It's) definitely difficult that Kourtney and I basically spend 90 percent of our lives together, travel together, do everything together, see each other every day, and, you know, the only difference is, at the end of the night, we kind of part ways and go and sleep in separate houses."

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently celebrated her birthday and boyfriend Travis Barker showered her with gifts and love.

