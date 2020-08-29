  1. Home
Scott Disick CONFIRMS Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s relationship; Says ‘Tristan is a lucky man’

Reality TV star Scott Disick may have taken Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s relationship public by posting a sneaky comment under Khloe’s latest photo on Instagram.
Reality TV star and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick may have just confirmed major news about another Kardashian! The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently left a comment on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram that has everyone buzzing. Under a hot photo of the 36-year-old reality TV star posing in a bikini, Scott wrote in the comments: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” In case you missed it, rumours have been swirling for weeks that Tristan Thompson and Khloe have reunited while quarantining together, although it has not yet been officially confirmed. 

 

Earlier this month, it was reported by US Weekly that Khloé is back with Tristan and the duo’s moving towards having another baby. Multiple sources who are close to the couple told the publishing house that, “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Isolating at home in Los Angeles with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring out a different side of Thompson, 29, who cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in the past. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to have been great for their relationship,” the source explains. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

Credits : Instagram, US Weekly, Getty Images

