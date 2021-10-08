Scott Disick dating again after ‘sudden and unexpected’ split with Amelia Hamlin

KUWTK alum Scott Disick reportedly got back to dating after his breakup with model Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20 last month. The 38-year-old star was reportedly caught off guard by Amelia when she broke up and an insider even told People magazine that he was "shocked."

The insider, however, added that "The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating but is not serious with anyone. He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them." Disick and Hamlin were first linked in October 2020 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until February 2021 while celebrating Valentine's Day. The reports of their breakup took the internet by storm back in September.

If you didn’t know, Scott shares 3 kids (Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9) with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who has famously been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Opening up about his relationship with ex Kourtney, the insider added that "Scott and Kourtney are doing okay too. He is still not completely over how serious Kourtney is with Travis. He is trying to let it go though. They want to make the upcoming holidays special for the kids so this is the focus."

Scott and Amelia’s breakup was also rumoured to be caused by Disick throwing shade at Kourtney’s current BF Travis Barker. The reality TV star has seemingly messaged Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, and threw shade at a picture of Barker and Kardashian from their vacation in Italy.

