Scott Disick on dating women more than a decade younger to him: They happen to be attracted to me

On the KUWTK reunion, when host Andy Cohen asked Scott Disick why he prefers dating younger women, he replied saying it's a wrong notion.
Sunday’s 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion made headlines for several reasons. One of  them was reality star and entrepreneur Scott Disick who addressed questions surrounding his dating life. Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Scott and ex-Kourtney Kardashian addressed each other's relationships. While Kourtney is dating musician Travis Barker, Scott is in a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. 

When host Andy Cohen asked why he prefers dating younger women, Scott replied saying it's a wrong notion. He said, "Everybody gets this wrong — that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls." Prior to Amelia Hamlin, Scott was dating Lionel Richie’s 22-year-old daughter Sofia Richie. 

Scott added that younger girls "happen to be attracted" to him. He quipped, “They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself." Scott and Amelia have reportedly been together since the end of 2020. He recently splurged on a diamond cross necklace and $57,000 Helmut Newton print for Amelia’s birthday.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the reunion, Andy Cohen also quizzed Kourtney and Scott if they have come to terms with each other's relationships. When Cohen asked, "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys." Scott jokingly replied, "Me? No, I just want to kill them." He added, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her (Kourtney) a blessing to be happy."

