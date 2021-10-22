Scott Disick ‘distancing himself from the family’ in the wake of Travis & Kourtney’s engagement?

After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s surprise engagement earlier this week, a source recently revealed new details on her ex Scott Disick’s condition post the news. While speaking to People magazine, the insider revealed that while Disick is finishing it hard to digest, he does have a plan in place to move forward. The insider also added that Scott‘s next steps will be “distancing himself from the family.”

They said: “Scott hasn’t really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t feel like he’d have to. At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn’t been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they’d break up.”

The source continued, “But that didn’t happen and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it’s not Kourtney‘s job or Travis‘s job to make him okay with this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.” As for taking time away from the Kardashian-Jenner family goes, the insider claims, “It’s not about them, it’s not about Kourtney. It’s about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He’ll come around soon.”

Just yesterday, an insider recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed: “The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever.”

