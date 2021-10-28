Scott Disick drops a glimpse of his fun 'Boyz night' with sons Mason and Reign; SEE PIC

Scott Disick hasn't broken his silence about ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker yet and it seems the Talentless founder is currently focussed on spending time with his kids. In his recent Instagram posts, Scott has been sharing photos with his kids. Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared an adorable snap of sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, as he gave a glimpse of their fun "Boyz night."

Missing from this adorable snap though was Scott and Kourtney's daughter Penelope. In the photo, Mason and Reign were seen having a relaxed time as Scott captured them in a candid click. Reign was seen laid out on the couch with a cosy blanket, while his big brother was watching something on the phone and seemed to be reacting to the same.

Check out Scott Disick's post here:

Scott's cute click of Mason and Reign received a lot of love from fans who couldn't stop gushing about how grown-up Kourtney and Disick's boys have started looking.

While Scott has been spending quality time with his kids, Kourtney has reportedly already begun wedding planning. It was recently reported that Kardashian may soon tie the knot with Travis Barker after their romantic engagement this month. It's unclear if Scott will attend Kourtney and Travis' wedding considering reports have suggested that the Flip It Like Disick star hasn't taken the news of the couple's engagement quite well.

It also appeared that Disick is trying to move on after his recent breakup with Amelia Hamlin since he was recently spotted heading out with a mystery woman on Friday.

