Scott Disick drops a photo of his son Reign in his FIRST post since ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick broke his social media silence amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement as he shared a photo of his son Reign. While fans assumed that the Flip It Like Disick star would react to the engagement, it seems Scott decided to continue with his dad duties amid everything and dropped a cute photo of his youngest son.

Taking to his Instagram story, Scott shared a sweet photo of Reign sitting on the sofa and chatting up with him and captioned it as, "After school break down with Reign." Disick who was in an on-and-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian from 2005 to 2015 also shares three children with her, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Ever since their final breakup in 2015, Scott and Kourtney have been co-parenting their kids.

Check out Scott Disick's post here:

While Scott did not officially react to Kourtney and Travis' engagement, reports suggested that he felt like an "outcast" ever since the Poosh founder began dating Blink 182 drummer and that he has been avoiding all the family events to not run into them.

Scott was last seen hanging out with the Kardashian fam at the Saturday Night Live after-party following Kim Kardashian's hosting debut. Disick has clicked along with Khloe Kardashian as they arrived for the bash together.

As for Disick's own relationships, the Talentless founder recently broke up with model Amelia Hamlin following a DM scandal involving Kourtney. Disick's leaked DMs to Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima went viral, where he was seen mocking her on her PDA-filled romance with Travis during their Italy vacay.

ALSO READ: ‘Outcasted’ Scott Disick avoiding Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian after their engagement?