Scott Disick flirting with ex Kourtney Kardashian after Sofia Richie split? KUWTK star 'not open to him'

Scott Disick has reportedly started flirting with his former partner and mother to their three kids Kourtney Kardashian. Read on to know more.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's split made headlines last week as reports surfaced that the couple had parted ways after being together for almost three years. While the news is yet to settle down among their fans, looks like Scott Disick has been grooving to Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next'. The television personality has reportedly started flirting with his former partner and mother to their three kids Kourtney Kardashian. As per reports in Us Weekly, a source informed the portal that it has been an 'ongoing thing'.

However, the flirting seems to be only one way as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star is not too keen on getting back with her baby daddy. A source informed the outlet, "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris (Jenner)."

The source further added that Sofia has been well aware of Scott's love for Kourtney. "Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone."

For the unversed, Scott and Kourtney are parents to three children namely Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick. On the other hand, Kourtney is said to be in a steady relationship with Younes Bendjima.

