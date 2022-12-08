Scott Disick 'focusing on moving on' but still regrets how he treated ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian moved on from Scott Disick long ago and has now been married to Travis Barker. Although recent reports suggest that Disick while reflecting on his relationship with Kourtney, regrets how he treated her. A source close to Disick spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Talentless founder's current equation with Kardashian and more.

According to Entertainment Tonight an insider opened up about how Scott looks back on his relationship with the mother of his kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. The source said, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."

Despite his split from Kourtney, Scott still remains close to the Kardashian family members. The source further spoke about the same and added, "The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn't a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they've moved past any difficulties."

Scott and Kourtney's relationship

Disick and Kardashian dated, on and off, for nearly a decade. Scott's struggle with sobriety became one of the major issues that the former couple tried to deal with. Kardashian stuck by him when he struggled with his sobriety issues. Kourtney also admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that substance issues was the deal breaker for her. The duo eventually broke up for good in 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her relationship with Travis Barker last year and first tied the knot in Las Vegas followed by a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. Kardashian and Barker’s bond goes way back and the duo remained friends for a long time and have been neighbours in the same Calabasas, California, gated community.