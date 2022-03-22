Scott Disick has become 'friends' with Pete Davidson and is glad how he makes Kim Kardashian happy: Report

After Pete Davidson recently shared an Instagram video on Scott Disick's account showcasing their boys night hang out session, reports suggest that the duo is bonding well amid Kim Kardashian's romance with the comedian. As per US Weekly, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Disick has taken a liking towards the SNL star and approves of Kim's romance with him.

An US Weekly source spoke maintained that Scott has been "protective" of Kim although after having spent a good amount of time with Davidson who has been visiting Los Angeles often, it seems Scott has become friends with Pete. The source further added, "Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands. He’s glad he has another male to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians."

Despite Kourtney's breakup with him, Scott remains close to the Kardashian-Jenner family and is often seen spending time with them. Disick shares three kids with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The Talentless founder will also be a part of the new reality show The Kardashians after already featuring on all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for Pete, it was recently mentioned by Kim in an interview that the comedian will not be appearing on the upcoming reality show though she did say that she had something "exciting" planned. The SKIMS founder recently went Instagram official with Davidson after she posted a few cosy snaps of the duo. Kim also spoke about her romance publicly for the first time on The Ellen Show.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson has a hilarious reaction to his 'wild' boys night with Scott Disick