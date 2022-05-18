Scott Disick has no desire to watch The Kardashians with Kourtney & Travis, REVEALS Source

In a recent chat with Us Weekly, an insider shared why Scott Disick does not want to watch any of the Hulu series The Kardashians episodes again. They revealed that the Flip It With Disick star has no desire to relive the awkward moments between him and ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian as she indulges in PDA with her now-husband Travis Barker.

The source disclosed, "Of course, it’s awkward for Scott," and went on to add, "He doesn’t take the time to watch the full episodes and why should he? He doesn’t need to. That’s the last thing he wants to do — relive the awkward moments of him, Travis and Kourtney. He lived through it already." The insider noted that Scott showed up in the series and did what the audience expected him to do. They continued, "and at the end of the day, he’s getting a nice paycheck."

However, the 38-year-old Tv personality is still not comfortable around the couple as the source noted, "He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out." They also added, "It’s embarrassing and Travis and Kourtney act like no one’s in the room whenever they’re together. Scott’s all about PDA but would never put any of his exes in such an awkward position."

Meanwhile, Travis and Kourtney legally tied the knot and confirmed their just married status on May 17 in a series of post-wedding snaps, the Poosh founder posted on her Instagram as the Kard-Jen clan congratulated the couple in the comments.

