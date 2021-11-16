Scott Disick 'kept his distance' from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at Simon Huck's wedding

Scott Disick recently ran into his former partner Kourtney Kardashian for the first time since her engagement to Travis Barker at their friend Simon Huck's wedding. As per reports, Disick tried to maintain "distance" from the newly engaged couple and hung out with Kourtney's family members including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at the event.

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Travis Barker last month, things have been slightly "awkward" for her ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. According to E!, as the duo attended the same event for the first time since Kourtney's engagement, Disick seemed to have "kept his distance" from the couple.

An insider informed E!, "He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage. It's still very awkward for Scott to be around them. But he knows he can't escape them."

It appears that despite Kourtney's engagement and Scott's reaction to it, the Kardashian-Jenner family still remains extremely close with Disick and it was recently reported he will also be featuring in their upcoming Hulu show. At their friend Simon Huck's wedding as well, Scott was reportedly seen mingling with Kris and Khloe for the most part of the evening.

While Disick hasn't publicly commented on Kourtney's engagement, following the same, he was seen spending more time with their kids and shared several photos of their time together on social media.

As for Kourtney and Travis, the couple has received a thumbs-up from the family and recently Kris Jenner also poured her heart out as she praised Barker in a post she shared for his 46th birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you!!!"

