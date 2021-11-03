Scott Disick leaves THIS comment on ex Kourtney Kardashian's post in first interaction since her engagement

Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick comments on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post.
Scott Disick seems to be warming up to ex Kourtney Kardashian again and his first comment on her Instagram post amid her engagement to Travis Barker suggests so. Disick recently interacted with Kourtney on social media as he commented on a photo she shared featuring their daughter Penelope Disick dressed up like Alicia Silverstone from Clueless. 

Kourtney took to Instagram to post adorable photos of her daughter Penelope dressed up as Cher from Clueless. Along with the sweet photos, the Poosh founder simply captioned the post, "As If." Reacting to Penelope's photo, Scott then left a comment on Kourtney's post saying, "O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license." 

Disick's comment on Kourtney's post suggested that he plans to keep their kids above everything else and that the duo will continue to ace co-parenting like they always have. The Talentless founder who shares Penelope, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with Kardashian, has been maintaining a low profile on social media after Kourtney and Travis' romantic engagement last month. Scott has been spotted spending more time with his kids amid Kourtney and Travis' loved-up photos and videos taking over social media. 

Kourtney announced her engagement with the Blink 182 drummer on October 18 after he proposed to her at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. Recently, Kris Jenner also opened up about helping Barker keep the engagement arrangement a secret from Kourtney and adorably gushed about the couple saying they are " really made for each other."

Credits: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian,Getty Images


