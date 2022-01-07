Scott Disick leaves EXPLICIT comment on Kim Kardashian’s sun-kissed selfie from her vacay with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian recently shared a picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram from her New Year vacation, which was reportedly with Pete Davidson. The alleged couple flew to the Bahamas for the new year and the SKIMS founder posted a solo picture from their vacation. While there was nothing out of the ordinary about the picture, it was Scott Disick’s cheeky and explicit comment on it that left fans giggling.

Scott commented on the post and said, “Damn! Where’s the tripod!” Just a few weeks ago, Scott spent time with the couple in New York City so there could be some banter between the comedian and Disick.

An insider close to the duo also recently spoke to US Weekly and said: “Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair. Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West. The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Talking about her discussion to end the marriage, Kim said on KUWTK: “It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

