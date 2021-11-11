Scott Disick only wants ‘to have some fun being single’ after Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s engagement

After the news of ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick is seemingly doing “his own thing.” An insider close to the 38-year-old reality TV star recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that the star has no plans of settling down after Kourt’s engagement news that was initially disturbing to him. If you didn't know, Scot shares three kids with Kourtney--Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. The New York native proposed to Kardashian in 2010, but she turned him down and officially called it quits in 2015.

While Kourtney and Travis plan their wedding, the insider shared that Scott doesn’t even want a serious romance right now. “Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about,” the source said. Disick is currently busy filming the new Kardashian family reboot series for Hulu and has reportedly informed many friends that he intends “to have some fun being single” after his September breakup with Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Disick “isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon, his friends describe him as a loner. He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle. He’s mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids,” the insider revealed.

When Kourtney and Travis got engaged earlier this month, a source suggests that Scott was “furious.” “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. Scott still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding,” the source said in October.

