Scott Disick pens the sweetest Valentine's day message for daughter Penelope

Valentine's day can't get sweeter! The KUWTK star Scott Disick shared the cutest snap of sleeping beauty Penelope Disick, 9-year-old daughter of the Flip it with Disick star with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian. In a recent post on Instagram, Scott uploaded a picture of Penelope as she was asleep on the bed and captioned the post with the most heartful message of all.

In his latest post, Scott wrote, "My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams. Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!" Attached to the message was a red heart emoji. Following his post, Khloe Kardashian, one Scott's closest pals from the Kard-Jen clan, wrote in the comments, "She’s the sweetest girl ever!! Such an angel."

Check out Scott's post below:

In another such post, Scott wished a happy birthday to "P" last year as he wrote, "My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Meanwhile, Scott has fathered two more children with Kourtney, their oldest son Mason who is 12 years old and Reign who is 7. The couple first started dating in 2006 and after several failed attempts at concluding their relationship, the ex-couple called it quits for real in 2015

