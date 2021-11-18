Scott Disick reconnecting with exes in an effort to ‘go out more’ & keep busy after Kourtney’s engagement

Scott Disick is reportedly back in the dating game after his ex-Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, which was allegedly quite upsetting news for Disick. If you didn’t know, Scott and Kourtney dated for almost 11 years and share 3 kids together. To add insult to injury, the KUWTK personality also split from Amelia Hamlin after 11 months of dating in September. Now, turning a new, or old chapter, the star has been hanging out with ex Christine Burke and model Hana Coss.

An insider close to Scott offered an explanation and told E! News that at the moment, the reality star is interested in several women and trying to move forward. They said: "Scott is dating around and getting back out there. He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more. He's trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy."

Back in October when Kourtney got engaged, an insider shared Scott’s thoughts about the Kardashian. "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that," they said.

While Scott is seeking to be out and about and hang out with different women, he’s in no rush to settle down. "Scott is excited to date and doesn't want anything serious right now. He's still figuring out what he wants and prefers to be single."

Also read: Scott Disick 'kept his distance' from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at Simon Huck's wedding