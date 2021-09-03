Scott Disick ‘regrets’ DMing Younes to DISS Kourtney Kardashian; KUWTK star still ‘bitter’ about Travis Barker

After starting a scandalous DM controversy, Scott Disick is allegedly regretting reaching out to Younes Bendjima. For those who aren’t keeping up with the Kardashian, Disick, and Barker drama--It all started when Scott allegedly DM’d Kourtney Kardashian‘s previous ex, Younes Bendjima, to commiserate about her PDA photos with Travis Barker that had been circulating the Internet from their trip to Italy.

Younes then shared a screenshot of what Scott DMed him. According to the screenshot shared by Younes, Scott DMed him saying: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," along with a photo of Kourt and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. Younes said he fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro, keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Now, a source close to Scott recently opened up about what the reality star is feeling after the viral scandal. “Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis‘ relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out. He is bitter because he’s never seen Kourtney this serious about someone,” a source told E! News.

As for how he feels about his DM being leaked, the insider said, “Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message. He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message. Scott never liked Younes and totally acted irrationally. He regrets reaching out to him,” the source said.

Also Read: ​​Kourtney Kardashian throws SHADE at exes Scott Disick & Younes Bendjima; Star ‘not surprised’ after DM drama