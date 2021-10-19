Scott Disick is reportedly 'going crazy' over Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's sudden engagement

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick isn’t taking the news of her engagement with Blink-182 musician Travis Barker well. According to Page Six, Disick has reportedly been losing his mind over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and “going off of the deep end.” Page Six’s source reports that his condition after knowing the news “is really bad.”

According to Page Six's report, the source stated, "Scott is going crazy,” our insider said. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” For the unversed, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on a Montecito, California beach and the duo has been flaunting the proposal on social media ever since! Not just that, the Kardashian-Jenners including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, as well as Barker’s kids have also taken to their individual social media platforms to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

However, later during August, Disick had shaded the Poosh founder for her romantic Italian trip with Barker where she was spotted being all lovey-dovey with the Blink-182 alum. He took to DM-ing one of Kourtney’s other exes, Younes Bendjima a PDA-packed picture of Kardashian and Barker on a boat in Italy. “Yo is this c***k ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” his reported message to Bendjima comprised, while the latter leaked to the public.

Shortly after the incident going public, Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin, Disick’s then-girlfriend broke up. Disick and Kardashian also share three children, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce engagement with a dreamy beach proposal; See Pics