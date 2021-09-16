Scott Disick reportedly has ‘unsettled ill will’ towards ex Kourtney Kardashian & her BF Travis Barker

With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love evolving, the Poosh founder is reportedly getting more and more distant from ex Scott Disick with whom she shares 3 children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. As Kourtney has moved on with Barker, a source via ET has weighed in on Scott’s condition while the Kardashian-Barker love is going strong.

“Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were,” the source, via Entertainment Tonight, stated, adding that Disick has “some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together.” The source also noted that the Kardashian sister is “over the jealousy” and thinks that Disick “needs to grow up.”

For the unversed, a while back, Scott Disick’s alleged DMs to one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends Younes Bendjima surfaced online where Disick was criticizing the Poosh founder for her pictures with her rockstar boyfriend during their romantic Italian getaway. In the DMs, Disick made his feelings clear about his disapproval of the Kardashian-Barker relationship. “Yo, is this c***k OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged text reads, as Younes posted a screenshot of their conversation on his social media platform.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been open about her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as the two of them have been going out for lavish dates and trips. Barker even took a plane ride for his ladylove 13 years after his near-death experience in a plane crash. According to ET’s source, the two of them have been closer than ever due to their first plane ride together.

Recently, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Kourtney took the stage with Megan Fox to announce Travis and Machine Gun Kelly’s performance. The two girlfriends called their respective boyfriends “future baby daddies” as they announced their act in front of the audience.

