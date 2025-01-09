Scott Disick Reveals How He Discusses His Past Alcohol Struggles with Son Mason: 'The Truth Is...'

Scott Disick says he is open with his older son about his past drinking problem.

Disick appeared on the first episode of Khloé Kardashian’s new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land on Wednesday, January 8, where she asked him to share his thoughts on letting their kids watch their famous reality show.

“Yeah. I think it’s cute they have… like a lot of families show their kids albums of pictures. We’re able to show them full videos of our lives. Of them being born. Of them growing up,” Disick, who shares three kids—Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10—with ex Kourtney Kardashian, said.

When Kardashian probed him if he is okay with his kids learning about his past struggles with alcohol via the Keeping Up With The Kardashians footage, Disick explained, “I don’t want them to see that. But the truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places.”

Kardashian interrupted Disick to appreciate his honesty with his kids.

Disick shared that Mason thought he would be treated differently by his dad when the time came for him to try drinking. Disick, however, assured his son he would not let his past mistakes direct how he deals with his kids' drinking habits in the future. He, however, apparently added, “But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action.”

Disick, per him, is going to be watchful about his son’s drinking to check if he is having some hereditary problem. But until then, he is going to treat him like every other kid, he told Kardashian.

Making fun of the Talentless founder, Kardashian quipped maybe if Mason sees how different his dad was when he drank back in the day, that will prevent him from drinking.

“Wow, like my dad was a real d*** then,” Disick teased his son would say.

“But he also knows how incredible you are now,” Kardashian added. “So it’s not like you’re still like this.”

Disick shared with the Good American founder that he warns his son about the downside of drinking all the time, saying it could either be a very fun road or a really bad one.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

