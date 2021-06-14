Scott Disick’s diamond studded gift for GF Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday leaves her in tears

Scott Disick recently gifted his 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin a stunning diamond-studded necklace for her birthday! Scroll down to see her reaction.

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin recently celebrated her 20th birthday and brought in the day with extravagant celebrations! Amelia, who is reality TV star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, was joined by BF Scott as she jetted off to Miami to celebrate her birthday with a bunch of their friends.

The birthday celebrations took place in LV club in Miami, where Amelia showed off her fit physique in a metallic gold crop top and matching mini skirt. Earlier in the night, Amelia enjoyed a birthday dinner with the 38-year-old reality star at Papi Steak restaurant. While there, Scott gifted Amelia with a lavish diamond-covered cross necklace. After Scott put the necklace around her neck, Amelia gave him a big kiss before she started to tear up.

Back in May, Amelia’s mom Lisa Rinna got candid about the duo’s vast age gap. In a clip from her show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, at one point, we see Lisa on FaceTime with Amelia, who tells her mom, “I’m going with my friend Scott.” The trailer then cuts to Kyle Richards exclaiming, “He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids.” Lisa responds to the comment by screaming out, “I know!”

A source close to the couple recently told Us Weekly about the age gap, “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

