Scott Disick says 'family first' as he gives a glimpse of his Hanukkah celebration with kids

Scott Disick has been spending a lot of time with his and Kourtney Kardashian's kids after the latter's engagement with Travis Barker. Scott recently took to Instagram to share a photo from his Hanukkah celebrations where he was seen lighting the menorah. Disick was accompanied by his three kids, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

In the photo shared by Scott, he was seen lighting the menorah with Penelope as sons Mason and Reign watched. Along with the snap, Scott captioned the photo as, "Family first." In another Instagram story, Disick also dropped a cute snap of Reign where he was seen opening up one of his gifts and along with the same, he wrote "Happy little fella."

In a close-up photo of Reign, Scott also gave a glimpse of his youngest son's missing tooth and wrote, "Tooth fairy tonight."

Check out Scott Disick's photo with his kids here:

Ever since Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker, Scott has been spending a lot of quality time with his kids. He recently appeared in Penelope's TikTok video, where he was seen mouthing, "I love you" in a cute voiceover clip.

In the meantime, Kourtney recently shut down a fan who commented on her recent post asking her if she was pregnant. Ever since she announced her engagement with Barker, several fans have been speculating about her pregnancy. In October, Kourtney got engaged to the Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and left everyone surprised including Scott. It was reported that Disick has been trying to process with Kourtney's romantic development and recently also avoided running into the couple at their friend Simon Huck's wedding.

