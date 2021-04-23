Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and him will 'eventually get married' in KUWTK's new episode

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship was the highlight of the new episode of KUWTK as the family hoped the ex-couple to reunite.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian's final season, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship remained in focus. The duo has dated on and off for nearly a decade and also share three children. In the latest episode of the show, Scott was seen discussing his relationship with Kourtney and even spoke with Kourt's sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian about already playing the role of a husband to Kourtney.

While talking to Kim and Khloe, Scott said, "I play the role of a husband. I treat her like my wife. She talks to me like I’m her husband. … It sucks sometimes.” On hearing Disick talk about his love for Kourtney, both Kim and Khloe bring up the topic of their reconciliation at the dinner table. It is here that Scott instantly tells Kourtney that he loves her and would marry her "right here, right now."

In his confessional on the show, Scott further admitted that he feels both him and Kourtney know they have marriage in their future saying, "Kourtney knows that we’ll eventually get married and live a good life.”

As for the current situation, both Scott and Kourtney are in separate relationships. During the time of the shoot, both Disick and Kardashian were single but are now officially dating Amelia Gray Hamlin and Travis Barker, respectively. The duo has made their relationships pretty much official on social media with PDA-filled pictures. The ex-couple continue to fulfill their co-parenting duties towards their three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

