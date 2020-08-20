Scott Disick & Sofia Richie officially call it quits; Friends blame vast age gap between duo: Report

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly broken up, for good this time. A source close to the couple claims that the duo isn't even speaking to each other at the moment.

An insider close to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie is revealing why the couple decided to end their relationship for good this time. The 37-year-old reality star and businessman and the 21-year-old model were on-again/off-again for years, and they were seen together as recently as July. However, they are now broken up and a source revealed why, to Us Weekly. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” the insider said.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” The source continued, “Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia, at 21 years old, is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time.”

In case you missed it, yesterday, we found out that the couple is on a break as Scott‘s “main priority” has become his family and Sofia‘s “more independent of Scott.” A source told E! News that “they are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before.”

While Scott is away at vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, the source added that “things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.” Although Scott and Sofia were spotted together recently, they “aren’t taking their relationship as seriously this time around.”

