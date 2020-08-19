Scott Disick & Sofia Richie take time out from relationship amidst his vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly taken an official break from their relationship after the former’s rehab stunt earlier. The source also revealed that Scott is currently on vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian amidst the tension between him and Sofia.

A source recently spoke to E! News and gave insight on the on again off again relationship between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie relationship and where it stands at the moment.

An insider who’s close to the couple said that the couple is officially on a break as Scott‘s “main priority” has become his family and Sofia‘s “more independent of Scott.”

“They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before,” the source continued telling E! News about the 21-year-old model and 37-year-old reality star.

While Scott is away at vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, the source adds that “things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.” Although Scott and Sofia were spotted together recently, they “aren’t taking their relationship as seriously this time around.”

Prior to the couple’s break, in February, Sofia unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram only after a few months of following her; Which hinted at the tension between the two.

Stay tuned for updates to keep up with Sofia and Scott.

ALSO READ: Sofia Richie shares a gloomy post amidst rumours about Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian's rekindled romance

Share your comment ×