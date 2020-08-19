  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie take time out from relationship amidst his vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly taken an official break from their relationship after the former’s rehab stunt earlier. The source also revealed that Scott is currently on vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian amidst the tension between him and Sofia.
Mumbai
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie take time out from relationship amidst his vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian?Scott Disick & Sofia Richie take time out from relationship amidst his vacation with ex Kourtney Kardashian?

A source recently spoke to E! News and gave insight on the on again off again relationship between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie relationship and where it stands at the moment. 

An insider who’s close to the couple said that the couple is officially on a break as Scott‘s “main priority” has become his family and Sofia‘s “more independent of Scott.” 

 

“They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before,” the source continued telling E! News about the 21-year-old model and 37-year-old reality star.

 

While Scott is away at vacation with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, the source adds that “things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.” Although Scott and Sofia were spotted together recently, they “aren’t taking their relationship as seriously this time around.”

 

Prior to the couple’s break, in February, Sofia unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram only after a few months of following her; Which hinted at the tension between the two. 

 

Stay tuned for updates to keep up with Sofia and Scott.

 

ALSO READ: Sofia Richie shares a gloomy post amidst rumours about Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian's rekindled romance

Credits :E! News, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement