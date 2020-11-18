Scott Disick sparks romance rumours with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray; Duo spotted packing PDA at a beach

Scott Disick was recently spotted with new lady love Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray, after breaking it off with Sofia Richie just a few months ago.

Reality TV star Scott Disick is seemingly in a relationship with model Amelia Gray Hamlin based on new photos of them that were just released. The 37-year-old KUWTK star was spotted walking along the beach with his arm wrapped around the 19-year-old model, who was wearing a bikini that bared a lot of skin, in photos obtained by TMZ. If you didn’t know, Amelia is the youngest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

For the unversed, Scott and Amelia were first spotted together at a Halloween party a couple of weeks ago and it seems things are moving fast for the new couple. Fans deduced that they had dinner together last week based on photos on their social media and on Sunday (November 15), they both shared photos of the same sunset.

Coincidentally, the last time that Amelia attended a public event was to support Scott‘s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie at a fashion launch. Since his split with Sofia Richie, Scott has been spotted out and about town with several models. Just last month, Disick was spotted on a date with another model. The 37-year-old reality star was spotted out for dinner with model Megan Blake Irwin on Thursday night (October 16) at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

