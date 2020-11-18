  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Scott Disick sparks romance rumours with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray; Duo spotted packing PDA at a beach

Scott Disick was recently spotted with new lady love Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray, after breaking it off with Sofia Richie just a few months ago.
19696 reads Mumbai
Scott Disick sparks romance rumours with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia GrayScott Disick sparks romance rumours with Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray; Duo spotted packing PDA at a beach
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reality TV star Scott Disick is seemingly in a relationship with model Amelia Gray Hamlin based on new photos of them that were just released. The 37-year-old KUWTK star was spotted walking along the beach with his arm wrapped around the 19-year-old model, who was wearing a bikini that bared a lot of skin, in photos obtained by TMZ. If you didn’t know, Amelia is the youngest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

 

For the unversed, Scott and Amelia were first spotted together at a Halloween party a couple of weeks ago and it seems things are moving fast for the new couple. Fans deduced that they had dinner together last week based on photos on their social media and on Sunday (November 15), they both shared photos of the same sunset.

 

Coincidentally, the last time that Amelia attended a public event was to support Scott‘s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie at a fashion launch. Since his split with Sofia Richie, Scott has been spotted out and about town with several models. Just last month, Disick was spotted on a date with another model. The 37-year-old reality star was spotted out for dinner with model Megan Blake Irwin on Thursday night (October 16) at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

 

ALSO READ: Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman on date night post split with Sofia Richie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TMZ, Getty Images

You may like these
Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Director’s OG design for Ciarán Hinds’ villainous character Steppenwolf RELEASED
BTS’ Dynamite spends its 12th week in the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts; Group extends their own record
Harry Potter co stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and more REUNITE for 19th Anniversary; Watch
Jennifer Lopez on coping amidst coronavirus pandemic: I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad
Michelle Obama throws shade at Donald Trump for claiming election fraud: Democracy is bigger than ego
Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun for selling master recordings; Says ‘My music was sold without my knowledge’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement