Scott Disick spends time with kids amid reports of Kourtney and Travis' Santa Barbara wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married legally in Santa Barbara on Sunday. The couple who had previously tied the knot in Las Vegas had not received an official licence for the same. According to TMZ, the couple was seen all decked up for their wedding at the courthouse and also left in a convertible with a sign that read "Just Married."

Amid Kourtney's wedding news her ex Scott Disick with whom she shares her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick was seen sharing a series of stories and posts on his Instagram where he showed off how he was spending the day with his kids. Sharing a photo of himself with his youngest son, Reign Disick, the Talentless founder wrote, "Just me and my boy."

Check out Scott Disick's post here:

In his Instagram story, Scott also shared a video where Mason and Penelope were seen having a fun time as they were seen goofing around. Disick's posts seemed to confirm that Kardashian and Disick's kids did not attend her latest wedding ceremony. Recently, it was revealed on The Kardashians' episode that her kids, particularly Penelope had not taken the news of her engagement to Barker well.

According to reports, the courthouse wedding saw close family members in attendance including Kourtney's maternal grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Barker’s father Randy according to reports. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Kourtney was seen wearing a short wedding dress along with a veil. The groom, Travis on the other hand was seen sporting a black suit for the special occasion.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara after Vegas nuptials: Reports