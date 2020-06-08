Scott Disick is spotted with ex Kourtney Kardashian as he is 'spending time with people who support him'

Scott Disick gets spotted with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children at a lunch date in Malibu.

Scott Disick is going through a bit of a rough patch post his rehab episode and recent split from girlfriend Sofia Richie. The 37-year-old has got his ex Kourtney Kardashian's back in his low times. Just a day ago, Scott was spotted with Kourtney and their three kids Reign, Mason, and Penelope at a restaurant in Malibu, California. A source close to Scott Disick told People, "Scott is still receiving treatment and working on his issues. has been around the kids a lot. He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible."

The ex-couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's outing comes a week after Scott and Sofia Richie's breakup news. Apparently, Scott and Sofia are taking a break from each other for some time. "They're taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids," an insider told People. "Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point," a source revealed to Us Weekly and added that they have been staying in touch with each other and texting. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie started dating each other in 2017 two years after his split from Kourtney whom he shares three kids with. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were in a relationship from 2006 to 2015 and parted ways after that. However, there has been no bad blood between the exes even after their breakup and Scott Disick receives the same love from the Karjenner family.

After being spotted with Kourtney post his breakup with Sofia Richie, Scott sparked rumours about getting back together with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Recently, he also joined Kourtney and their kids at a resort in Utah desert on his birthday. In late April, Scott Disick made the headlines when he checked himself into rehab and a photograph of him from the center went viral on the internet. The American model checked out from the premises and flew back to LA post the incident after which netizens speculated that he had visited the rehab due to substance abuse. However, his spokesperson cleared the air about the same and revealed that Scott was mourning his parents' death. He lost his father and mother 3 months apart and has been still not been able to sink in the same. Hence, he decided to take medical help.

"Disick is committed to getting better and will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him," the source revealed. "He's looking into his next steps. He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four," the insider added. Earlier, his attorney Marty Singer had declared that Scott Disick has checked himself into the rehab to work on his past traumas.

His break up with girlfriend Sofia Richie comes as yet another blow for him. However, rumours say that Scott Disick has started flirting with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian but it seems to be only one sided as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star is not too keen on getting back with her ex. "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris Jenner," a source said. Scott recently celebrated his 37th birthday and Kris Jenner shared a beautiful collage to wish him. Kourtney's sister Khloe also shared a loved up post. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also posted on his birthday.

His girlfriend Sofia also admits Scott's love for Kourtney. "Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone," she says.

