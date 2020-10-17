Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman on date night post split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie officially called it quits in August this year. The former has been currently spotted with a model in West Hollywood.

It was back in August when Scott Disick and Sofia Richie parted ways. Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has sparked off debates again as he was recently spotted with a model on a date night in West Hollywood. The surprising fact here is that it has happened amid his romance rumours with Bella Banos. Meanwhile, he was spotted with the mystery lady on Thursday. Disick reportedly wore a colourful button-down shirt teamed up with a pair of beige pants.

On the other hand, Disick’s anonymous companion wore a mini dress and a pair of knee-length boots. She also wore a long overcoat along with the same. For the unversed, the 37-year old has gone back to his playboy habits and dating models ever since his split with Richi. The duo initially broke up in May but reconciled later. However, that was only for a brief period and then they went their separate ways in August.

The two of them earlier began dating in 2017. That was after Scott Disick broke up with Kourtney Kardashian with whom he has three kids – Reign, Penelope, and Mason. Coming back to the present times, Disick reportedly reunited with his ex-flame Bella Banos and the two of them went on a date on October 1. In the meantime, Sofia Richie unfollowed him on Instagram reportedly after seeing his pictures with Bella. She is reportedly still in pain and healing from the breakup. As for the mystery woman, netizens are still wondering about her identity!

