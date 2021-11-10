Scott Disick to star in Kardashians' Hulu show after being offered an 'outrageous amount of money'?

As the Kardashian family is preparing to make their digital debut with Hulu's new show after KUTWK, there are rumours about Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick joining the lineup too. According to a report, via US Weekly, the Talentless owner has been offered "an outrageous amount of money" to star alongside the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

US Weekly's source has also reported that Disick was clear about only participating if he "got paid a lot." He has reportedly also been "following the rules." Recently, Disick was spotted with Khloé Kardashian during Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live afterparty. The two walked into the party hand in hand, along with the Kardashian momager Kris Jenner.

For those unversed, the Kardashian-Jenners will be back with another show after Keeping Up With the Kardashians' successful run. While not much has been spilt, the new reality show will reportedly deal with Kim Kardashian West's law career and Poosh founder Kourtney's romance with Blink-182 star Travis Barker.

Scott Disick's comments on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pictures from their romantic Italian vacation had previously gone viral. In a DM exchange with Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima, Disick had commented, “Yo is this c***k ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Bendjima posted the screenshots online where he wrote, "Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

It'll be interesting to note if Scott Disick finally stars in Kardashian's new Hulu show and his equation with the family after Kourtney and Travis' engagement.

