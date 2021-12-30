Scott Disick still going through a 'difficult time' after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker

It's been two months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged and it looks like Scott Disick is still upset about the situation. Kourtney's ex with whom she shares her three children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick seems to have been going through a "difficult time" ever since she moved on with Barker. According to People, a source informed the portal that Disick hasn't had a great year amid the same.

Even though Disick and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum were in an on and off relationship for nearly a decade, the duo eventually broke up for good in 2015, it seems Scott wasn't expecting Kourtney to get engaged to Barker after having a whirlwind romance.

Revealing how the Talentless founder has been dealing with Kourtney's engaged status, the source said, "He's been doing the best he can but it's been a very difficult time for him. He's looking for support right now." The source also mentioned that Scott has been receiving support from Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian.

Recently, Disick also accompanied Kim during her outing with rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson in Staten Island. As per reports, Kim has been supportive towards Scott and has been a good ear for him amid his difficult time. The SKIMS founder has been understanding towards him amid his situation.

As for Kourtney and Travis, the couple has been extremely happy with each other and have been ringing in the holidays together in the most romantic manner. The couple recently also headed for a small vacay at the same place in Montecito where the couple got engaged.

