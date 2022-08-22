Scott Disick suffers minor injuries after single car crash in his Lamborghini

Scott Disick reportedly got into a car accident in his silver Lamborghini Urus over the weekend as reported by TMZ. Law enforcement officials were called to the Estates of the Oaks gated community in Calabasas, California, on Sunday 21 August after Disick’s car flipped over onto its side. The Kardashians star reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

According to a report by TMZ, Disick sustained only a "minor cut" to his head, and also refused medical attention when paramedics arrived. The report also consisted of photos from the incident which showed considerable damage to the luxury car, which appeared to have crashed into a stone mailbox. As reported by TMZ, police officers said Disick did not appear impaired, though "speed appears to have been a factor." Disick was not cited for any crime and the car was towed from the scene.

Disick who dated Kourtney Kardashian for more than a decade eventually split from her in 2015. The Talentless founder has continued to stay close to the Kardashian family despite the breakup and also co-parents three children with the Poosh founder. Scott also appeared in the new reality show starring the Kardashian-Jenner family, The Kardashians which released on Hulu earlier this year.

Scott had hit the headlines this year for his reaction to ex-Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. Earlier this year, he revealed that he will "always love" his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Scott told Kourtney's sister Khloe, "It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy and that somebody else is taking care of her."

ALSO READ: Scott Disick has no desire to watch The Kardashians with Kourtney & Travis, REVEALS Source