Scott Disick throws shade at Kourtney & Travis' PDA filled snap from Italy in a DM to her ex Younes Bendjima

While fans may be going gaga over 'Kravis' aka Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, it seems Scott Disick isn't too thrilled about them. In a DM leaked by Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima on his Instagram, Disick was seen mocking the couple's PDA-filled snap from Italy as he wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????" His comment has left Kravis fans shocked.

Younes surprised everyone when he took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of Scott's DM to him which seemed to throw shade at Kourtney and Travis as he wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." It also irked a response from Bendjima who shutdown Disick saying, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy PS: I ain't your bro."

The photo shared by Disick showed Kourtney and Travis getting cosy on an inflated boat as they shared a kiss. Bendjima didn't just stop at sharing Scott's DM, he continued to call out Scott in another story where he wrote, "Couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Check out Younes Bendjima's Instagram story post here:

Scott hasn't yet responded to Younes leaking his DM and fans are waiting to see what he has to say about his controversial take on Kravis' romance.

Disick who was in an on and off relationship with Kourtney from 2016 to 2018 also shares three children with her, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Previously, Scott commented on Kourtney and Travis' romance during his appearance on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. On being asked if Kourtney and Travis have his blessing, he said, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA during their romantic trip to Italy; See photos