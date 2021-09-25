Scott Disick UNFOLLOWS exes Kourtney Kardashian & Amelia Gray Hamlin on Instagram after DM drama

After the whole DM fiasco and his breakup, Scott Disick recently made some changes on his Instagram and unfollowed both his exes Kourtney Kardashian, 42 and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20. The 38-year-old KUWTK star now doesn’t follow Kourtney or any of her family members on the social media platform.

Disick’s recent activity comes following the drama that unfolded between the reality TV star and Kourtney’s former beau Younes Bendjima. If you missed it, Scott reportedly DMed Bendjima about the Poosh founder and her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick messaged the former boxer, 28, about the mother of his children and Barker’s PDA-filled trip to Europe on August 30. To which Bendjima replied at the time, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

Soon after the DM fiasco blew up, news broke of Disick and Hamlin’s breakup, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the DM drama wasn’t the main reason that she pulled the plug on their romance. “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan. She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision,” the source revealed. Another source added, “Amelia was the one who ended things. This breakup was coming regardless.”

