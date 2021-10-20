Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin shows appreciation for Kourtney & Travis' engagement with THIS gesture

Amelia Hamlin was all about love and appreciation when it came to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement. The model reportedly showed her support for Kourtney and Travis' romantic engagement by liking a photo of the same on Instagram, as per US Weekly. After splitting up from Scott Disick, the model seems to have no ill feelings towards his ex Kourtney.

Kourtney and Travis left everyone surprised as they got engaged on Monday, October 18. The Blink 182 drummer proposed to Kourtney amid a gorgeous setting of roses. Kourtney was also seen flaunting her massive diamond ring in an Instagram story shared by her sister Kim Kardashian.

While Amelia Hamlin seemed to subtly show her appreciation for Kourtney and Travis' romance, her ex Scott Disick seems to be going through a hard time accepting the same as per reports. Disick and Hamlin split following the whole Disick's DM drama that ensued after one of Kourtney's exes, Younes Bendjima dropped screengrabs of Scott's messages to him where he mocked Kourtney and Travis' PDA during their vacation.

As per the DMs leaked by Younes, Scott mocked Kourtney and Travis' PDA-filled snap from their Italy vacation and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Soon after Scott's DM went viral, he and Amelia called it quits. As per US Weekly, Amelia was reportedly "embarrassed" by the drama caused due to Scott's messages to Bendjima.

As for Kourtney and Travis' engagement, the couple has already received blessings from the whole Kardashian-Jenner fam as mom Kris Jenner, as well as all of Kourtney's siblings, celebrated this happy moment for her.

