Scott Foley OPENS UP on his relationship with ex wife Jennifer Garner; Says he's 'very civil' with her

Scott Foley recently opened up about running into ex-wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood parties years after their "short-lived marriage" ended. During a recent appearance of SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," the Scandal alum addressed his love life, revealing that he and the Peppermint actress haven't remained in close touch since separating in 2004.

Scott said as per US Weekly, “We were together for a total of about five years. I say that — I downplay that because my wife, [Marika Domińczyk], is right behind me,” Foley said, joking that he was getting himself into “dangerous territory.” On being asked how he met Jennifer Garner, the Whiskey Cavalier star recalled, “She played my girlfriend on Felicity. We met on the show and … we hit it off instantly and [we were] soon dating.” However, they don't necessarily "search out" the possibility of a reunion since they ended their relationship but it doesn't become uncomfortable if they happen to be in the same location at the same time.

“You have to say hello. You’re very civil,” Foley said. “I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine. … But I’ve seen her a few times — especially when we were living in L.A. — and Marika has been with me. You know, everybody says hi and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life, right?” he said according to US Weekly.

Meanwhile, the former co-stars married in October 2000, but they divorced in March 2003. Two months later, Garner filed for divorce, claiming "irreconcilable differences" as the basis for the separation. Their divorce was finalized in March 2004. Interestingly, Garner began dating Alias co-star Michael Vartan shortly after her divorce from the Scrubs alum. Despite allegations of cheating, Foley said that “nobody else was involved” in his divorce from Garner.

