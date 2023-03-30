Scott Pilgrim on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot, and more; here’s everything we know

It’s finally happening! Netflix is on its way to developing an animation series inspired by the timeless “Scott Pilgrim” comic book. The forthcoming series will be an adaptation of the 2010 cult classic series “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” which is based on the much-loved graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. The plot revolves around Scott Pilgrim, a musician in his 20s, who has to fight his girlfriend’s villainous ex-boyfriends to win her over.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that all the characters from the 2010 Scott Pilgrim movie will return to the upcoming series. Also, the creator and director of the original Scott Pilgrim series Bryan Lee O’Malley and Edgar Wright will return to the forthcoming anime.

Here’s the release date, cast & characters, and other details -

When is the series releasing?

Netflix has not announced the release date of the series, but the trailer does make a "coming soon" promise. A casting announcement trailer was dropped today on YouTube, confirming the release of the series along with the cast names.

Scott Pilgrim: The Cast and characters

All of the original movie cast will return to reprise their roles as voice actors. The returning cast members include Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Other notable actors from the film's impressive ensemble will return as well, including Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Alison Pill is back as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, and Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim.

