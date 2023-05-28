Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan for being a ‘horrible’ player; Heaps praise on LeBron James

Scottie Pippen, the celebrated American basketball player is now making headlines with his evident rivalry and cold war with his former teammate, the legendary player Michael Jordan. During a guest appearance in the famous 'Gimme The Hit Sauce' podcast, Pippen openly blasted Jordan for his' horrible' basketball skills. The senior player, however, was all praises for his fellow player, LeBron James. Scottie Pippen's comments on Michael Jordan have left basketball fans across the globe wondering if the rivalry is strictly professional or personal.

Scottie Pippen blasts Michael Jordan

During his guest appearance on 'Gimme The Hit Sauce' podcast, Scottie Pippen refused to mince words and made his displeasure over Michael Jordan very clear. "I have seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls… He was a horrible player," stated the senior basketball player, who made the feud between them so evident. "He was horrible to play with. Michael Jordan was all 1-on-1, he was shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning, everybody forgot who he was," added Scottie, who joined the Bulls in 1987, three years after Michael became a part of the team.

Pippen is all praises for LeBron James

However, the American basketball star was all praise for another fellow player, LeBron James. "LeBron James is the greatest winner. He’s a lot older now and gets criticized a lot. He’s never been a shot maker. He’s never been the guy to take the last shot," stated Scottie Pippen in the podcast. "He’s never been great at that. I said this many years ago, and I got criticized for it. When LeBron James leaves the game, he’ll be the greatest statistical player to ever play the game," he added.

Netizens think Pippen and Jordan's feud is 'Personal'

For the unversed, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen is reportedly in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. A group of netizens feels that this is the actual reason behind Scottie Pippen's bitterness towards Jordan. The Twitterati are also pointing out that Michael Jordan's unflattering portrayal of Pippen in the recent documentary 'The Last Dance' could've fueled it further.

