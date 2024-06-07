Scottish Woman Claiming To Be Inspiration For Martha In Baby Reindeer Sues Netflix For Defamation; Demands USD 170 Million

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman who claims that she is the muse of Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer has sued the streaming service for at least 170 million USD in damages.

In a lawsuit filed in California’s Central District, US District Court, Fiona Harvey accused Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and violations of her rights to publicity.

According to Harvey, Martha in Baby Reindeer, played by Jessica Gunning was based on her. She maintained that Netflix and Richard Gadd had propagated "brutal lies" about her as someone who was twice convicted after five years imprisonment for stalking.

As per Harvey’s complaint statement, these inaccuracies were spread to more than 50 million viewers worldwide because sensationalism and profit mattered more than truth.

The suit underscores how Harvey’s life has been impacted negatively stating that because of defendants’ lies, malfeasance and utterly reckless misconduct. "Harvey’s life has been ruined," simply put, Netflix and Gadd shattered her reputation, destroyed her character and ruined her life.

What is the story of Baby Reindeer that caused the lawsuit?

As per Variety, Netflix responded to this suit by saying it would strongly defend the idea that Richard Gadd was able to tell his story.

The lawsuit also argues that the claim that the series is a 'true story' is 'the biggest lie in television history.' It maintains therefore that the story was created out of thin air just to attract views hence defaming Fiona maliciously.

Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix on April 11th after adapting it from Gadd’s one-man play at Edinburgh Festival where it quickly amassed a following. The seven-episode series follows Donny Dunn (Gadd is called fictionalized version of himself) as he gets tormented by Martha (allegedly based on Fiona Harvey), a female stalker.

Despite his assertions in interviews that he altered identifying details about Martha in real life, investigations online identified Harvey through interactions with Gadd’s social media and particular phrases he used in the show.

Her lawsuit states that Netflix failed to verify Gadd’s “true story” claim. Fiona herself has a rich legal background with diplomas and degrees in Law. She therefore seeks more than 170 million USD in damages from Netflix including 50 million USD for actual damages, 50 million USD to compensate her for mental distress and loss of enjoyment of life, 50 million USD as a share of the proceeds from Baby Reindeer and 20 million USD in punitive damages (plus legal fees).

