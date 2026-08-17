Scream 4 Actress Hayden Panettiere Passes Away at 36

Content Warning: The article contains references to a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her performances in Heroes and Nashville, passes away at the age of 36. Her representative confirmed the news to ABC News. Details surrounding her death, including the cause, have not been disclosed yet.

Hayden Panettiere passes away at 36

Panettiere’s father, Skip Panettiere, shared a statement mourning his daughter and remembered her impact on those around her. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” he said. He also requested privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Panettiere began working as a child and went on to build an extensive career across television and film. She became widely recognized as Claire Bennet in Heroes and later earned praise for playing Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville. Her film credits included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Scream 4 among others. She also reprised her role as Kirby Reed in Scream VI.

Beyond her work onscreen, Panettiere was candid about the difficult experiences she faced throughout her life. Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in 2026, offered a deeply personal account of her experiences with postpartum depression, recovery, trauma. She was also the mother of daughter Kaya Klitschko, whom she welcomed in 2014 with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

From her early days as a child performer to her breakthrough in Heroes and later success with Nashville and the Scream franchise, Panettiere left a lasting mark on television and film. Her sudden demise at 36 has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and the entertainment community.

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