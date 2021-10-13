Scream 5 Trailer: Courteney Cox & ex husband David Arquette reprise ICONIC roles in horror franchise

​​The 5th film in the Scream franchise just released its first trailer and the film looks nothing short of thrilling! Going by the trailer, while there are some new faces, many previous alums of the famous franchise have despised their roles--Most memorable one being Courteney Cox’s who will be starring opposite her ex-husband David Arquette. The trailer also noted that the film will hit theatres on January 14, 2022!

The official synopsis of the film reads: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

You can watch the trailer here:

Back in August this year, fans were convinced that Selena Gomez was going to star in Scream 5 along with Courteney. Selenators did some major investigation and found out that all the cast members - Cox, Arquette, Barrera, and Ortega, have followed Gomez on Instagram. That's not all! It seems like Courteney even commented on one of Selena's recent IG posts writing, "Can’t wait to meet you." Hence, fans are majorly convinced as are we that the Rare singer is joining the Scream family.

It is still unknown if Selena does actually have a role in the film, but we’ll just have to wait and find out in January!

