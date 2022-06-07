Scream 6: Neve Campbell exits franchise after 25 years over pay dispute

Neve Campbell exits the Scream franchise. The actress revealed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that she will not be returning in the sixth instalment of the slasher franchise due to a dispute with the producers over pay. She shared in her official statement that the offer she was levied was inadequate in proportion to her value in the movie series.

Campbell disclosed, "Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." In the 1996 original film, Campbell played the role of the protagonist Sidney Prescott. Created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven, the film quickly achieved cult status and now is one of the biggest franchises in the slasher genre.

Meanwhile, Paramount and Spyglass are gearing up for a sixth instalment after their last film earlier this year which was a big hit as it brought back many iconic characters including Courteney Cox, Skeet Ulrich and more. Campbell went on and added in her statement, "It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

As for the film, things are moving as planned and the film will begin shooting this summer for a scheduled release on March 31, 2023.

