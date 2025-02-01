Scream 7: Cast, Storyline, Release Date, and Everything You Need To Know About Courteney Cox's Slasher Horror

The Scream franchise is back with the highly anticipated sequel, filled with fresh twists, returning favorites, and surprise reveals. While details have not been released yet, Scream 7 is already building hype in its casting choices and rumored plotlines.

Neve Campbell has officially come on board again with Scream 7, having exited its predecessor because of salary disputes. Jenna Ortega had stepped in as Campbell left Scream 6. It also starred Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox.

In the upcoming installment of the slasher horror, Cox will return to playing the role of Gale Weathers, keeping it in the battle against Ghostface. Meanwhile, Campbell confirmed her return to the franchise by posting a picture of the script on Instagram.

Matthew Lillard is also officially coming back to the iconic horror franchise reprising his famous character, Stu Macher. Lillard took to Instagram to announce his return with one of Stu's iconic lines, "My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!" making fans elated.

However, one of the most shocking casting announcements is the return of Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in the iconic Scream movies from the 2000s. Since Roman was killed in the earlier film, his return adds intriguing surprise elements to the plot.

Along with franchise regulars, Scream 7 includes returning cast members Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as the Meeks-Martin twins. Among the newcomers to the franchise cast are Isabel May, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Anna Camp, and Mark Consuelos among others.

Though the plot details are under wraps, with a handful of O.G. cast returning, the storyline might take a more gripping and dark turn. Fans may mark their calendars for Scream 7 hitting the big screens on February 27, 2026.