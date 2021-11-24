Scream RELEASES brand new motion poster hinting at Ghostface's possible victims; See Inside

Scream 2022 movie has released an official motion poster as a Thanksgiving present for fans. "Getting ready for friendskilling," the caption alongside the poster mentions. Scream 2022 is slated to release on January 14 next year, and the official motion poster seems to have been hinting at Ghostface's potential victims.

Like the previous movies under the franchise, this movie too will star some of the old actors including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. However, the upcoming movie will also star Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

As the new movie is slated to release after a decade, fans have been fairly surprised at how the franchise decided to create another horror movie. Director Wes Craven, who had directed the first four movies passed away in 2015, hence the upcoming movie has been directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Fans have taken to the comment section to open up on what they expect from the upcoming movie. While some want the individual cast posters to be released soon, others are happy with the amount of content that the franchise is releasing before the official release of the movie. "This looks amazing," a netizen penned. Another netizen gushed over the motion poster and exclaimed that they "can't wait."

What do you think about the brand new Scream 2022 motion poster? Share your thoughts about the movie and your expectations from it in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Scream 5 Trailer: Courteney Cox & ex husband David Arquette reprise ICONIC roles in horror franchise